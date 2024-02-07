Hamas responds to proposed Gaza ceasefire plan

While Mr Blinken has given no indication of how the US views the response, President Joe Biden described it as “a little over the top” – suggesting the Israeli leadership will not easily agree to what the group is asking.

A senior Hamas official told the BBC the group had presented a “positive vision” in response to the framework but had asked for some amendments relating to the rebuilding of Gaza, the return of its residents to their homes and the provisions for those who had been displaced.