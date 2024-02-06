Top Indian actress Ramba arrives in Jaffna

Top Indian actress Ramba arrived in Jaffna to take part in a show to be held on 9th February.

The popular actress arrived with her family and was welcomed by organisers of the show.

Ramba told reporters she was happy to be in Jaffna to attend the show which was originally scheduled for last December.

In a career spanning almost two decades, Rambha had appeared in more than 100 films across eight languages, predominantly in Telugu and Tamil, in addition to Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam, along with a few Bengali, Bhojpuri and English films.

Rambha is married to Indrakumar Pathmanathan, a Canada-based Sri Lankan Tamil businessman. They are settled in Toronto and have two daughters and a son.

After her marriage she had given up films and has judged a very popular Tamil TV show Maanada Mayilada, and the Telugu dance show Dhee.

She also appeared as a judge on the Zee Telugu dance show ABCD-Anybody Can Dance and judged Kings of Comedy Juniors on Vijay TV. (Colombo Gazette)