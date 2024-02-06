Sri Lanka says no approval to cultivate cannabis

The Sri Lankan Government says it has not given approval to cultivate cannabis in the country.

Cabinet Spokesman Bandula Gunawardena said that no such Cabinet paper was presented to the Cabinet.

State Minister Diana Gamage had been quoted as saying that approved was granted to a proposal to cultivate and export cannabis for medicinal purposes.

She had said that the process of inviting foreign investors for that purpose will be carried out through the Board of Investment (BoI) in the future.

State Minister of Tourism further stated that the local investors will also have the opportunity for this and that investors will be required to make relevant investments in US Dollars.

However, Gunawardena said that he cannot take responsibility for comments made by Diana Gamage as she is not a Cabinet Minister. (Colombo Gazette)