Keheliya Rambukwella resigns

Environment Minister Keheliya Rambukwella, who is currently in remand custody and in hospital, has resigned from his Ministerial portfolio.

Rambukwella has sent his resignation letter to President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

Rambukwella was remanded till 15th February over the procurement of substandard human intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG).

The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) arrested Rambukwella, who was the Minister of Health before he was made Environment Minister, after recording a statement from him for nearly 10 hours last week.

The Minister was summoned by the CID to record a statement over his alleged links to the deal.

He was arrested after being questioned for several hours. (Colombo Gazette)