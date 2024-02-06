Gayantha insists not leaving SJB despite going for President’s event

Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) MP Gayantha Karunatillake insisted that he was not leaving the party or joining the Government despite attending an event with President Ranil Wickremesinghe in Dambulla.

Karunatillake joined President Ranil Wickremesinghe at a ceremony at the Rangiri Dambulu Stadium where 10,000 freehold titles were awarded to farmers as part of the first phase of the ‘Urumaya’ program.

The MP said that he was invited to attend the event as a former Minister of Lands.

He said that he was glad to attend the event considering that the program was part of a proposal made when he was a Minister in the 2015 Government.

However, Karunatillake denied claims that he was to leave the SJB and join the Government.

The MP said that he is not the type of politician who betrays the votes given to him by the people. (Colombo Gazette)