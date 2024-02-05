High Octane Opens EVOLUTION: Largest gym in the sky on 31st Floor, Havelock City

High Octane Fitness, Sri Lanka’s exclusive and largest gym located at Dutugemunu Street launched their newest branch; EVOLUTION by High Octane on the 31st Floor of Mireka Tower, Havelock City today. With an amazing 360-degree view of the Indian Ocean, the Colombo City skyline, a view of the mountains on one side and the central country side on the other, the facility is a one-of-a-kind facility motivating gym goers while they workout.

High Octane Fitness was founded in 2012 on Dutugemunu Street, Kohuwela and is known for having National Athlete trainers and instructors, world-class gym equipment, specialised physiotherapy, a Recovery Spa and a Cross-fit training and Spin Studio among many other amenities. High Octane manages and installs Mega Gyms at corporates such as WSO2, UNILEVER to name a few, government institutions such as ARMY HEAD QUARTERS GYM, SRI LANKA CUSTOMS GYM and mini gyms at several locations throughout Sri Lanka.

EVOLUTION by High Octane, its newest venture is the epitome of the brand spanning over 8000sqft, equipped with state-of-the-art 2024/25 designed equipment imported from the USA, UK and AUSTRALIA. The gym is built with over 100 workout stations, state of the art cardio treadmills, multiple Cross Training locations, Physiotherapy equipment and Recovery Spa, Indoor Running Track, Infrared Saunas, locker rooms and the Shake Bar.

The Co-Founder and visionary, Darin Weerasinghe is a National Power Lifting champion as well a decorated Race Car Driver and is the current Captain of the Sri Lanka Weight Lifting Team winning multiple gold medals around the world representing Sri Lanka. He stated; “EVOLUTION by High Octane Fitness will lead the way in Sri Lanka in terms of an exquisite space for people who want to make a difference in their lives with their health. EVOLUTION will give an experience of a place where people will want to wake up in the morning and come to a gym. Just picture breath-taking views of the ocean or mountains or even a mist covered Colombo city skyline while you workout or even the night lights if someone chooses to workout late.

He further stated “I like to thank our investors and partners for supporting us through this mammoth project and specially to our loyal customer base who have been with us from the first High Octane Gym we opened. A big thank you also to my wife, family and friends who have supported us tremendously over the decades”.

Co-Founder, Ashanthi Weerasignhe also stated, “Our trainers and instructors are the best of the best in the industry and most are Sri Lanka National Athletes who have represented the country in sports. They know how to motivate our clients and take care of their wellbeing and help them achieve their goals be it weight loss, muscle gain or maintaining a healthy and active lifestyle. We also look forward to contributing to ‘Fitness Tourism’ with short-term packages sold together with tour packages promoting Sri Lanka Tourism.” She further stated “The High Octane tag line over the years has been: ‘Stronger Than Yesterday’ and we feel it is as relevant to all of us as a nation as well”.

EVOLUTION by High Octane will be open to for membership with annual packages structured and suitable to everyone with instalment programs also available. New members can avail special offers from our partner network as well as complementary Sports Body Massages from the Recovery Spa, Cross Fit Classes and Complementary Personal Training sessions with the purchase of annual packages and more. For more information, please contact +94 112 852 317/ +94 74 390 5666.