US to deepen economic and maritime security ties with Sri Lanka

The United States is to deepen its economic and maritime security ties with Sri Lanka.

US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken wished the people of Sri Lanka as they celebrate the 76th anniversary of their country’s independence today.

“The robust partnership between the United States and Sri Lanka is built upon our shared values, commitment to democracy, and a collective vision for a free, open, and secure Indo-Pacific region. Our relationship spans security cooperation, mutually beneficial trade and investment, as well as people-to-people ties nurtured by educational exchanges and scientific partnerships. In the coming year, as partners in the Indo-Pacific, we will further deepen our economic and maritime security ties and continue to address the climate crisis and other key areas of shared concern,” he said in his message.

The US Secretary of State said that on its national day, Sri Lanka’s celebration of its sovereignty and independence underscores the ongoing commitment to strengthening democratic governance and inclusive economic growth and building resilient institutions that deliver for all Sri Lankans.

He said the United States stands by Sri Lanka as it works to build a more prosperous future for all of its citizens. (Colombo Gazette)