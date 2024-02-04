Protest staged in parts of Sri Lanka on Independence Day

Protests were staged in parts of Sri Lanka today as the country celebrated its 76th Independence Day.

A black flag protest was staged in Batticaloa with the participation of Illangai Thamil Arasu Katchi MP Shanakiyan Rajaputhiran Rasamanickam.

The protesters said that today was a black day for Tamils in the country.

A heavy Police presence was seen in the area during the protest.

Meanwhile, a demonstration was also staged in Colombo against the Government and demanding real freedom.

Sri Lanka celebrated its 76th National Independence Day with the main event being held at Galle Face in Colombo with the participation of President Ranil Wickremesinghe and the Prime Minister of Thailand, Srettha Thavisin.

The ceremony included a 21-gun salute, followed by a vibrant Independence Day parade featuring the Tri-forces, Police, Civil Defence Force and National Cadet Corps, showcasing Sri Lanka as a sovereign state.

The parade highlighted the strength and magnanimity of the nation, featuring personnel from the Army, Navy, Air, Police, Civil Security Department and the National Cadet Corps.

The parade also featured combat vehicles from the three armed forces, with 22 retired officers and 29 disabled soldiers participating. The cultural parade added musical splendor to the event. (Colombo Gazette)