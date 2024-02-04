Alarming Neglect and Desecration of Minority Sacred Sites in Pakistan

Gurdwara Tibba Nanaksar Sahib, a sacred Sikh shrine in Pakistan, stands on the brink of collapse. Located in the Pakpattan area of Sahiwal district, this historical landmark associated with the founder of Sikhism, Guru Nanak Dev, is facing severe neglect by the Pakistani government. Years of indifference have left the Gurdwara in a dilapidated state, threatening its very existence. Urgent action is needed to prevent this significant site from crumbling into ruins.

Roughly six kilometres from the city of Pakpattan, this sacred shrine is associated with the belief that it was here that Guru Nanak received the holy verses penned by Baba Farid, a revered Sufi saint, also known as Baba Ibrahim Farid Sani. These verses were later incorporated into the Guru Granth Sahib, the holiest scripture of Sikhism, by Guru Arjan Dev, the fifth Sikh Guru. Thus, the Gurdwara serves as a living connection between two key figures in Sikhism, simultaneously bearing witness to the interfaith dialogue that shaped the early development of Sikhism.

Even though the tomb and mosque of Baba Fateh Ullah Shah Noori Chishti, a descendant of Baba Farid, within the Gurdwara boundary, are well maintained with timely repairs and whitewashing, the Gurdwara building receives no such upkeep. Recent videos of the Gurdwara show that local villagers use the Gurdwara as a cattle shed, plastering its walls with cow dung cakes and filling its rooms with filth and cattle feed.

Last July, monsoon rains and floods caused severe damage in Pakistan, with another significant Sikh historical site suffering the consequences. In Kasur, Punjab province, a portion of the Gurdwara Sahib at Daftu collapsed during heavy rainfall. This marks the second such incident in Pakistan in that month, highlighting the vulnerability of historical sites to both natural disasters and neglect. The Gurdwara Sahib holds particular importance due to its connection to the revered 17th-century Sufi poet and reformist, Baba Bulleh Shah. Tradition has it that Bulleh Shah sought refuge in this very Gurdwara after facing threats from Islamic fundamentalists. This collapse not only represented structural damage but also marked the erosion of cultural heritage.

The book “Sikh Heritage Beyond the Borders” by Dalvir Singh Pannu highlights the historical significance of Gurdwara Sahib Daftu. A famous story from the 18th century recounts how Sufi poet Baba Bulleh Shah sought refuge here when chased by an angry mob. The Sikh caretakers refused to hand him over, stating that no harm could come to him within the walls of the Gurdwara. Pannu paints a contrasting picture of the Gurdwara’s grand past and its current state of disrepair. Once a magnificent structure with ornate gateways, arched windows, and a central dome, it is now separated from the street by a brick wall and stands neglected, its grandeur fading behind a decrepit facade. A lone Ganesh Chakar inlay on the back wall serves as a silent reminder of its former glory.

Earlier in the month, the historic Gurdwara Sri Rori Sahib, located near the India-Pakistan border, too fell victim to torrential rains, collapsing and leaving only a portion of its wall standing. The Gurdwara was built to commemorate Guru Nanak Dev’s visit to Jahman village and had stood tall for centuries. However, after the Partition of India, it fell into disrepair due to neglect by the Pakistani government.

Pakistani historian Imran William expressed his sadness at the loss, calling it “one of the saddest and darkest days” in Sikh history. He highlighted that the Gurdwara was already in ruins and despite appeals for restoration, the Pakistani government never took any action.

The documentary “Allegory: A Tapestry of Guru Nanak’s Travels”, created by historian Amardeep Singh, mentions that the Gurdwara Rori Sahib was built by Bhai Wadhwa Singh. This Gurdwara holds significance as the site where Guru Nanak and Bhai Mardana engaged in spiritual discussions with the Bhabhra Jain community. Some members of this community, impressed by Nanak’s teachings, even became his disciples. Sadly, the Gurdwara, once a popular pilgrimage destination for Sikhs, now stands neglected. The vast pond near it has dried up, and only remnants of artwork and frescos hint at its past grandeur. Guru Nanak also frequented the nearby Dera Chahal, where his maternal grandparents lived.

A historic Hindu temple in Karachi’s Soldier Bazaar, the Mari Mata Temple, was demolished under the cover of darkness in July, 2023. While the area experienced a power outage on a late Friday night, heavy machinery arrived and razed the temple’s interior structure, leaving only the outer walls and main gate standing. Residents reported seeing a police vehicle present during the demolition, raising concerns about the legality and transparency of the operation.

Built over 150 years ago, the Mari Mata Temple held significant cultural and religious value for the Madrasi Hindu community in Pakistan. Fearing the structure’s potential collapse, the temple management had temporarily relocated most deities to a nearby room, planning renovations. However, the sudden demolition without proper consultation or warning left the community deeply shocked and upset. The incident sparked questions about the protection of minority religious sites and due process in Karachi.

Alarmingly, within a single day of a Hindu temple being demolished in Karachi, another temple in Pakistan faced a shocking act of vandalism.

Unidentified individuals targeted a Hindu temple and nearby homes in the area under the control of the Ghouspur police station in Kashmore. The attackers opened fire indiscriminately on both the temple and the residences. Upon hearing the gunfire, a police unit headed by Kashmore-Kandhkot SSP Irfan Sammo rushed to the scene.

The police believed that “rocket launchers” were used by a group of 8-9 gunmen. Luckily, the temple was closed at the time, preventing any injuries. The annual religious services held by the Bagri community are the only time the temple is typically open. A member of the Bagri community reported that although dacoits attacked their place of worship with “rocket launchers,” thankfully none of them exploded, preventing any casualties. However, the attack left the residents in a state of panic. He urged the police to step up security measures to protect the community in the wake of this unsettling incident.

Similarly, last December, a renewed push emerged for reopening the ancient Sharda Peeth temple in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The Save Sharda Committee, an organization based in Kashmir, reignited calls for access to the historic Hindu pilgrimage site. The Sharda Peeth, once a renowned centre of learning, has fallen into disrepair since coming under Pakistani control.

The founder of the Save Sharda Committee (SSC), Ravinder Pandita, accused the Pakistan army of illegally occupying the ruined Sharda temple complex and setting up a coffee shop there. He claims that this act disregards a judgment issued by the Supreme Court of Pakistan on January 3, 2023. Pandita further emphasized that Pakistani civil society has joined forces with the SSC to condemn this action and the damage done to the temple’s boundary wall. He passionately demanded the reopening of the Sharda Peeth for pilgrimage purposes.

Historical and religious sites in Pakistan, such as Gurdwara Tibba Nanaksar Sahib and Mari Mata Temple, suffer distressing neglect and desecration, exposing a disturbing pattern of the government’s callous disregard for minority places of worship. Gurdwaras in Pakpattan and Kasur crumble due to neglect, echoing the tragic collapse of Gurdwara Sri Rori Sahib. Recent secretive demolitions in Karachi and Kashmore, alongside brutal acts of vandalism, underscore the vulnerability of minority religious sites. The government’s persistent failure to safeguard these sacred places raises urgent questions about transparency, due process, and the dire need for robust security measures. The ongoing decay emphasizes a heart-wrenching reality of cultural erosion, disrespect for minority sentiments, necessitating immediate action to redress these injustices and restore respect for minority communities.

