Two Young Men ‘Forcibly Disappeared’ from Balochistan’s Kech

Pakistani forces allegedly forcibly disappeared two Baloch youths from the Kech district of Balochistan on Monday.

According to eyewitnesses, Pakistani forces detained two Baloch young men in front of several people from the playground in the Dazin area of Tump in Kech district. Their whereabouts remain unknown since.

The missing youths have been identified as Hasan son of Asif and Jassim son of Muhammad Bakhsh. However, neither the district administration nor the military authorities have confirmed the incident so far.

The incidents of enforced disappearances in Balochistan are causing collective trauma to the affected families and other citizens.

A sit-in organized by the Baloch Yakjetti Committee (BYC) against the ongoing human rights violations in Balochistan is also going on in Pakistan’s capital city of Islamabad while incidents of enforced disappearances allegedly at the hands of Pakistani forces are also being reported from all over Balochistan on daily bas

(thebalochistanpost.net)