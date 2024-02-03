Assessing the Plight of Religious Minorities in Pakistan

Pakistan envisioned as a sanctuary from religious persecution at its inception, now finds itself grappling with a stark reality that starkly contradicts its foundational principles. Despite constitutional guarantees that ostensibly ensure equal rights for all citizens, religious minorities, including Hindus, Christians, Sikhs, Shiites, and Ahmadis, face persistent discrimination, violence, and systemic marginalisation. The constitutional framework, while declaring equal protection and freedom of religion, simultaneously upholds Islam as the state religion, fostering a complex interplay of rights and restrictions.

In 2023, the situation has worsened, as highlighted by a Human Rights Observer fact sheet. The increase in religious content against minorities in curriculum and textbooks during 2022 is a concerning development.

The fact sheet, issued by the Centre for Social Justice, covers five key issues impacting religious minorities: discrimination in the education system, the prevalence of forced faith conversions, abuse of blasphemy laws, the establishment of the National Commission for Minorities, and jail remissions for minority prisoners.

The fact sheet reported that 171 people were accused of blasphemy laws, further highlighting the arbitrary use of these laws against individuals. Additionally, 124 reported incidents of forced faith conversions were analysed, involving girls and women from minority communities, with Hindus, Christians, and Sikhs being disproportionately affected.

The fact sheet emphasised that no progress was made in providing remission to minority prisoners in 2022, despite this concession being available for Muslim prisoners since 1978. Furthermore, the establishment of the statutory National Commission for Minorities remained pending.

(asianlite.com)