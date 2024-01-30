Sanath Nishantha’s wife ready to enter politics

Attorney-at-Law Chamari Priyanka, the wife of late State Minister Sanath Nishantha, is prepared to enter politics if she is requested to do so.

Chamari Priyanka told reporters that she had no intention of entering politics but if the public and Nishantha’s political party, the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) request her to enter politics she might consider it.

The late State Minister of Water Supply, Sanath Nishantha, was laid to rest in the presence of several people, including VIPs, at the Roman Catholic Cemetery in Rajakadalu on Sunday.

Nishantha was killed in an accident on the Katunayake Expressway.

The 48-year-old MP and his Personal Security Officer were killed in the accident.

The Police said the jeep in which the State Minister was travelling in, crashed into a container truck and then hit the crash bars on the side of the road.

An investigation has been launched into the accident. (Colombo Gazette)