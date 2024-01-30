India says it helped rescue Sri Lankan fishermen from Somali pirates

The Indian Government says it helped rescue a group of Sri Lankan fishermen after their boat was hijacked by Somali pirates.

In a display of international cooperation, the Indian Navy, in conjunction with Seychelles Defence Forces and the Sri Lanka Navy, successfully thwarted the hijacking of a Sri Lankan fishing vessel, ensuring the safety of its crew, an Indian Government press release said.

The incident took place as the Sri Lankan-flagged multiday fishing trawler, Lorenzo Putha 04, reported a hijacking approximately 955 nautical miles east of Mogadishu, Somalia. Earlier Sri Lankan navy spokesman Gayan Wickramasuriya reportedly said, “Our information is that they were captured by Somali pirates.”

Three pirates had taken control of the fishing trawler on Saturday last week (Jan 27).

Responding swiftly to the distress call, the Indian Navy deployed INS Sharada from Kochi on January 28 and tasked HALE Sea Guardian to locate and intercept the hijacked fishing vessel.

The collaborative efforts extended to efficient operational coordination and information sharing through the Sri Lanka and Seychelles International Liaison Officers at IFC IOR, New Delhi.

The culmination of these efforts occurred on January 29, 2024, when the Seychelles Coast Guard vessel, SCGS Topaz, intercepted the hijacked fishing vessel within the Seychelles Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).

The three pirates chose to surrender to the Seychelles Coast Guard, ensuring the safety of all six crew members aboard the vessel.

Currently, the hijacked vessel is under escort to Mahe, Seychelles after a successful joint operation to rescue the Sri Lankan fishing crew and secure the vessel from the threat of piracy. (WION)