Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation to support Sri Lankan President’s Office

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation is to support the Sri Lankan President’s Office and will also act as partners providing active contributions to the Government of Sri Lanka.

The Office of the President plays an important role in the ongoing reform programs by providing guidance on policy issues and monitoring government programs, the Government said.

For this purpose, the President’s Office maintains coordination with a number of multi stakeholder organizations such as International Monetary Fund’s Comprehensive Funding Facility, World Bank’s Development Policy Operational Program, Asian Development Bank’s Policy Assistance Programs, etc. and interacts with various public and private sector stakeholders.

Global Health Strategies, an international organization established by Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, one of the world’s largest charitable foundations, and its local partner Connect to Care Organization, have agreed to establish a Program Support Unit to support the President’s Office in relation to these programs and to act as partners providing active contributions to the Government of Sri Lanka.

An Executive Committee consisting of senior officials will be appointed to ensure proper coordination for the proper implementation of the various programs being implemented by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

The Cabinet of Ministers took into consideration the matters presented by the President regarding the policy support proposed to be provided by Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation to the Presidential Secretariat and it was decided to give the approval of the Cabinet of Ministers to take necessary steps in this regard. (Colombo Gazette)