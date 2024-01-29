Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin to visit Sri Lanka

The Prime Minister of Thailand, Srettha Thavisin will undertake a two-day official visit to Sri Lanka from 03 – 04 February 2024 at the invitation of President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

The Prime Minister will participate at the ceremony to mark the 76th Anniversary of Independence of Sri Lanka as Guest of Honour.

During the visit, the Thai Prime Minister is scheduled to have official discussions with President Wickremesinghe, and witness the signing of the historic Sri Lanka – Thailand Free Trade Agreement (SLTFTA).

The Free Trade Agreement will be signed by Hon. Phumtham Wechayachai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Commerce of Thailand and Hon. Nalin Fernando, Minister of Trade, Commerce and Food Security of Sri Lanka.

The SLTFTA is expected to boost trade and investment ties between the two countries and promote deeper integration with ASEAN economies. Additionally, the two sides are expected to renew the Air Services Agreement and conclude a Memorandum of Understanding between the Gem and Jewellery Research and Training Institute of Sri Lanka and The Gem and Jewelry Institute of Thailand.

A Sri Lanka- Thailand Business Forum organized by the Department of International Trade Promotion and Department of Trade Negotiations of the Ministry of Commerce of Thailand and the Department of Commerce and the Ceylon Chamber of Commerce of Sri Lanka will also take place at the Kingsbury Hotel during the visit.

The Thai Prime Minister will be accompanied by a 39 member delegation including Phumtham Wechayachai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Commerce, Jakkapong Sangmanee, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Thailand and a top-level business delegation. (Colombo Gazette)