Oman Air decides to cancel flights to Colombo

Oman Air has decided to cancel flights to Colombo as part of its ongoing transformation.

The company says it aims to improve its overall financial performance and fortify its position in an increasingly competitive markt.

Oman Air announced several strategic changes to its network which include the addition of a new route, Sialkot, as well as the cancellation of operations to Islamabad, Lahore, Colombo and Chittagong.

The airline will also be reducing frequencies to certain markets while increasing capacity to two current destinations (Lucknow and Thiruvananthapuram). In addition, three destinations will be operated on a seasonal basis: Trabzon during the summer season, and Zurich and Malé during winter.

Oman Air has also introduced measures to optimize its schedule, starting this summer. To better cater to the Omani market and serve key flows in and out of Oman, flight times have been revised for several of its destinations, with emphasis on more favourable slots to offer greater convenience for direct passengers and maximise connection windows.

Meanwhile, the airline is continuously evaluating its strategy to adapt to changing market dynamics and identify additional opportunities. Maintaining alignment with government stakeholders including the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism, Oman Air remains committed to the economic and social objectives of Oman’s 2040 Vision. (Colombo Gazette)