Former Army Commander Daya Ratnayake joins SJB

Former Army Commander Geneal (Retd.) Daya Ratnayake joined the opposition Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) led by Sajith Premadasa.

Ratnayake has been appointed as a Senior Advisor for Public Policy of the SJB.

Ratnayake served as the Commander of the Sri Lanka Army from 2013 to 2015.

Following his retirment from the army, he served as the Chairman of the Sri Lanka Ports Authority and Secretary to the Ministry of Industries.

Former Army Commander Sarath Fonseka is also a member of the SJB. (Colombo Gazette)