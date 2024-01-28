USAID signs agreement to support the expansion of Union Bank’s Women-Focused Financial Services

In a recent agreement, the United States through the United States Agency for International Development’s CATALYZE Private Sector Development (PSD) Activity has extended support to Union Bank, enhancing the bank’s efforts to foster its women-focused financial services.

This impactful collaboration will promote financial inclusion by addressing the specific needs of female customers in the banking sector through in-depth market research, a robust Customer Value Proposition, and strategic linkages with Sri Lankan women and women-owned Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs). By increasing the availability and affordability of financial products for WSMEs, USAID increases women’s economic empowerment and fosters economic growth.

In the picture representing USAID CATALYZE PSD, Juan Forero, Activity Team Lead, Delrene Seneviratne, Deputy Team Lead and Inuri Illeperuma, Senior Sector Manager, SME Competitiveness together with Asanka Ranhotty, Senior Vice President, SME and Transaction Banking, Thishani Dissanayake, Vice President Marketing and Janaka Edirisinghe, Chief Manager – Development Financing & Business Revival/Rehabilitation of Union Bank.