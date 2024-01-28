State Minister Sanath Nishantha laid to rest

The late State Minister of Water Supply, Sanath Nishantha, was laid to rest in the presence of several people, including VIPs, at the Roman Catholic Cemetery in Rajakadalu.

Nishantha was killed in an accident on the Katunayake Expressway.

The 48-year-old MP and his Personal Security Officer were killed in the accident.

The Police said the jeep in which the State Minister was travelling in, crashed into a container truck and then hit the crash bars on the side of the road.

An investigation has been launched into the accident. (Colombo Gazette)