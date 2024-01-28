Royal Navy ship arrives in Colombo

HMS Spey, considered the greenest ship in the Royal Navy, arrived at the port of Colombo on a formal visit.

The visiting ship was welcomed by the Sri Lanka Navy in compliance with naval traditions.

HMS Spey is a 90.5m long Offshore Patrol Vessel (OPV) which is manned by a crew of 56. The ship is commanded by Commander PAUL CADDY.

The Commanding Officer of the ship is expected to call on the Commander Western Naval Area and the Director General Operations. During the ship’s stay in Colombo, its crew members will visit some of the tourist attractions of the country.

HMS Spey will leave the island on 31st January and conduct a Passage Exercise (PASSEX) with a ship of the Sri Lanka Navy in Colombo seas, on her departure. (Colombo Gazette)