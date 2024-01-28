MasterChef James Lowe gives cooking tips in Galle

A Masterclass and dinner with MasterChef James Lowe was held in Galle as part of Gourmet Galle, the partner festival to the esteemed Galle Literary Festival.

James Lowe began his career aged 23, when he was a waiter in Wapping, East London in order to make ends meet.

After admiring the chefs and their produce, he abandoned his dreams of becoming a pilot and was determined to own a restaurant by the age of 30.

He worked at The Fat Duck, Rob Weston’s La Trompette and St John’s, and achieved his dream when he opened Lyle’s. 18 months afterwards, the restaurant was awarded a Michelin star.