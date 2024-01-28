International Cricket Council lifts ban on Sri Lanka

The International Cricket Council (ICC( has lifted the ban imposed on Sri Lanka with immediate effect, Sports Minister Harin Fernando said.

The ICC suspended Sri Lanka last November because of Government interference.

The ban was imposed of Sri Lanka’s Ministry of sport had sacked the national board (SLC) amid the team’s poor World Cup, although the decision was reversed by a court.

The ICC board had determined “Sri Lanka is in serious breach of its obligations as a member”.

The ICC had said Sri Lanka had broken “the requirement to manage its affairs autonomously and ensure that there is no government interference in the governance, regulation and/or administration”.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe had later removed Sports Minister Roshan Ranasinghe and replaced him with Harin Fernando.

Fernando had assured the ICC there will not be political interference in cricket in future. (Colombo Gazette)