Dilith denies claims he will support Ranil

Businessman turned politician Dilith Jayaweera has denied claims that he is to support President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

He accused Wickremesinghe of not having real concern about the future of the country.

Jayaweera expressed these views while speaking in Anuradhapura.

The leader of the Mawbima Janatha Pakshaya (MJP) said that his party is keen to establish a Parliament with 20 percent youth and 30 percent women.

Jayaweera last month (December) formally declared his entry to politics by opening the headquarters of his political party, the Mawbima Janatha Pakshaya.

The owner of Derana TV and The Morning newspaper, opened the headquarters of the Mawbima Janatha Pakshaya at Number 11, Park Avenue, Colombo 08.

Senior leader of the party Dr. Hemakumara Nanayakkara and members of the party’s executive committee were also present. (Colombo Gazette)