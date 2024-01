An American was arrested in Beliatta, in southern Sri Lanka, with cannabis plants.

The Police said the American was in a house which he had taken on rent.

Investigators found the cannabis plants planted in pots and covered with polythene sheets on the top floor of the building.

The Police said the American did not have a license to grow the cannabis plants.

Following his arrest the American said he was growing the plants as an investment.

Further investigations are underway. (Colombo Gazette)