Sanath Nishantha’s driver remanded over fatal crash

The driver of late State Minister Sanath Nishantha has been remanded over the deadly accident which killed the politician and his security officer.

According to reports, the driver, who is still receiving treatment in hospital, had told the Police that he had overtaken a car in front of him from the left side and when he attempted to get back onto the right lane the jeep hit the container truck travelling in front and hit the barrier on the side.

Nishantha was killed in the accident on the Katunayake Expressway.

The 48-year-old MP and his Personal Security Officer were killed in the accident.

One side of the jeep was crushed in the accident.

An investigation has been launched into the accident. (Colombo Gazette)