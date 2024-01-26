Russia says Online Safety Bill a domestic issue of Sri Lanka

Russia says the Online Safety Bill is a domestic issue of Sri Lanka and foreign powers should not interfere.

The Russian Ambassador to Sri Lanka, Levan Dzhagaryan said Russia is following the situation with the Online Safety Bill in Sri Lanka, which has been adopted by the Parliamentary majority in all readings recently.

“We also take notice of all comments and reactions on this legislature both from the domestic political sphere and among the foreign powers accredited in this country,” the Ambassador said.

He said that regulations of the online sphere are solely domestic issue of the Republic of Sri Lanka.

“In this regard we want to highlight that in our point of view any interference into this internal issue from aside by the foreign powers is absolutely irrelevant and unacceptable,” he said.

The United States, Australia and Canada had raised concerns over the Online Safety Bill. (Colombo Gazette)