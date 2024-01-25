US concerned over potential impact of Sri Lanka’s Online Safety Bill

The United States remains concerned about the potential impact of Sri Lanka’s Online Safety Bill, which passed without incorporating important input from key stakeholders, the US Ambassador to Sri Lanka Julie Chung said.

She noted that input from key stakeholders including civil society and tech companies who say that this legislation threatens freedom of expression, innovation, and privacy, had not been incorporated.

“In addition to jeopardizing democratic values, vague and overly restrictive legislation can hinder investment and the development of a digital economy, undermining the economic growth that Sri Lanka needs,” the US envoy said.

The U.S. urges Sri Lanka to prioritize transparency and ensure any legislation does not stifle the voices of its people.

The controversial Online Safety Bill which was debated in Sri Lanka’s Parliament for two days was passed in Parliament by a majority vote.

At the end of the debate on the Second Reading of the Bill, the Chief Opposition Whip, Member of Parliament Lakshman Kiriella called for a division.

Accordingly, during the voting held, 108 votes were cast in favor of the Bill and 62 votes were cast against it. Thus, the Second Reading of the Bill was passed by a majority of 46 votes.

Thereafter, amendments were added to the Bill during the Committee stage and Member of Parliament Chandima Weerakkody called for a Division bringing in an amendment to section 36 of the draft Bill.

Accordingly, 51 votes were cast in favor of the amendment and 92 votes were cast against. Thus, the said amendment was defeated by a majority of 41 votes.

The Third Reading of the Bill was then passed without a vote. (Colombo Gazette)