Sanath Nishantha’s funeral on Sunday

The funeral of late State Minister Sanath Nishantha is to take place on Sunday (Jan. 28) in Arachchikattuwa.

Nishantha’s remains are lying in state at the Jayaratne Funeral Parlour in Borella for members of the public to pay their last respects.

The casket will be brought to the late State Minister’s residence in Puttalam, Friday.

Nishantha was killed in an accident on the Katunayake Expressway.

The Police said the jeep in which the State Minister was travelling in, crashed into a container truck and then hit the crash bars on the side of the road.

The 48-year-old MP and his Personal Security Officer were killed in the accident.

The driver of the jeep was admitted to hospital for treatment.

One side of the jeep was crushed in the accident.

An investigation has been launched into the accident. (Colombo Gazette)