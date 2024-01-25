Raping of male children to be made criminal offense in Sri Lanka

The Penal Code in Sri Lanka is to be amended to correct shortcomings in the law of raping of females and to institute raping of male children a criminal offense.

The Government said that approval had been granted at the meetings of the Cabinet of Ministers held on 18.01.2021 and 28.06.2021 to introduce amendments to the Penal Code to amend laws on constitutional rape of females mentioned in the Penal Code, to correct the shortcomings in the law of raping of females and to institute raping of male children as a criminal offense.

Accordingly, clearance of the Attorney General has been granted for the draft bill formulated by the Legal Draftsman.

The Cabinet of Ministers have now granted approval to the proposal forwarded by the Minister of Justice, Prison Affairs and Constitutional Reforms to publish the draft bill in the Government gazette notification and submit the same to the Parliament to obtain its concurrence. (Colombo Gazette)