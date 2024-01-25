President visits residence of Sanath Nishantha

President Ranil Wickremesinghe visited the residence of State Minister Sanath Nishantha and spoke to his family.

The President’s Media Division said that the President met with the family members and extended his condolences on the sudden and untimely passing of the State Minister.

Former President Mahinda Rajapaksa and a number of Ministers and MPs also visited the late State Minister’s house.

State Minister Sanath Nishantha was killed in an accident on the Katunayake Expressway.

The Police said the jeep in which the State Minister was travelling in, crashed into a container truck and then hit the crash bars on the side of the road.

The 48-year-old MP and his Personal Security Officer were killed in the accident.

The driver of the jeep was admitted to hospital for treatment.

One side of the jeep was crushed in the accident.

An investigation has been launched into the accident. (Colombo Gazette)