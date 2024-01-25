Daughter of legendary music director Ilaiyaraaja passed away in Sri Lanka

Indian National Award-winning playback singer and daughter of legendary music director Ilaiyaraaja, Bhavatharini passed away while receiving treatment for liver cancer in Sri Lanka.

Bhavatharini, known for her soulful renditions, had been battling the illness, and she died at around 5 pm today in Sri Lanka. Her body is expected to be brought back to Chennai on January 26, where the final rites will be conducted.

Ilaiyaraaja’s friend and actor-filmmaker Bharathiraja took to X and shared, “How will I console my dear friend. Bhavatharani’s death is irreplaceable loss to our family.”

Chinmayi Sripaada remembered Bhavatharini and wrote on X, “Bhavatharini Ilayaraja was one of the nicest people I knew. Safe travels, lovely girl. I wish and pray for strength to Raja sir, Karthik Raja and Yuvan Shankar Raja. This is so heartbreaking.

Having made her singing debut with “Raasaiya”, Bhavatharini lend her melodious voice to numerous Tamil films, singing for composers like her father Ilaiyaraaja, as well as her brothers, Karthik Raja and Yuvan Shankar Raja. She also lent her vocals to compositions by Deva and Sirpy.

In 2002, Bhavatharini ventured into music composition with Revathy-directed Mitr, My Friend, followed by Phir Milenge, and several other films. Her last musical endeavour was for the Malayalam film Maayanadhi.

Her extensive discography includes hit songs for Tamil films such as Kadhalukku Mariyadhai, Bharathi, Azhagi, Friends, Paa, Mankatha, and Anegan, among others. Bhavatharini also won the National Film Award for Best Female Playback Singer for the Tamil song “Mayil Pola Ponnu Onnu” from Bharathi.

The singer is survived by her husband R Sabariraj. (The Indian Express)