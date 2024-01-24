UNDP to continue supporting sustainable development in Sri Lanka

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) is to continue supporting sustainable development in Sri Lanka.

In a move towards advancing sustainable development, the UNDP in Sri Lanka and the UN Global Compact Network Sri Lanka (Network Sri Lanka) renewed their commitment through the signing of the third Memorandum of Understanding (MOU). The agreement aims to join efforts in facilitating private-sector participation and promoting sustainable development in Sri Lanka.

As the first non-private sector entity to secure a position on the Network Sri Lanka Board, UNDP has nurtured a robust partnership through years of collaboration with Network Sri Lanka.

This aligns with UNDP’s commitment to enhancing development activities to foster public dialogue, improve awareness among the business community on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and enable their engagement to accelerate progress on the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

Through the collaboration with Network Sri Lanka, businesses and non-businesses will be encouraged to conduct responsible business practices to advance the SDGs in key areas such as governance, climate resilience, digitalization, innovation, sustainable finance, and gender.

This strategic partnership reflects the joint commitment of UNDP and Network Sri Lanka to promote innovation and responsible business practices while working towards achieving the ambitious goals outlined in the 2030 Agenda. (Colombo Gazette)