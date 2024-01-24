UK and Sri Lanka discuss need to enhance relations

The United Kingdom and Sri Lanka had discussions centered on enhancing relations between both countries, and its future trajectory.

High Commissioner of Sri Lanka to the United Kingdom Rohitha Bogollagama had a meeting with the Speaker of the UK Parliament Lord McFall of Alcluith.

During the meeting, the High Commissioner and Speaker Lord McFall discussed a wide array of topics covering contemporary international relations, the reconciliation process in Sri Lanka, and the enhancement of bilateral relations. The High Commissioner also briefed the Speaker on Sri Lanka’s constitutional reforms. The exchange of ideas and perspectives aimed to foster greater understanding and cooperation in the Sri Lanka-UK relationship.

Both dignitaries acknowledged the historical ties between Sri Lanka and the United Kingdom and expressed their commitment to deepening the parliamentary connections. They emphasized the importance of constructive dialogue in addressing shared challenges and building stronger diplomatic bonds.

High Commissioner Bogollagama shared with the Speaker, his priorities for forging greater relations with the UK during his tenure as the High Commissioner. He emphasised the importance of engaging bilaterally on matters pertaining to Sri Lanka, which would provide a greater understanding on domestic issues.

This meeting is a part of on-going diplomatic efforts by the Sri Lanka High Commission to foster robust relations between Sri Lanka and the United Kingdom across various spheres. (Colombo Gazette)