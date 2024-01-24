Speaker endorses Office for National Unity and Reconciliation Bill

Sri Lanka Parliament Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana has endorsed the Office for National Unity and Reconciliation Bill.

The Speaker said he has endorsed the Powers of Attorney (Amendment) Bill, Prevention of Frauds (Amendment) Bill, the Mediation Board (Amendment) Bill and the Office for National Unity and Reconciliation Bill which were passed in Parliament recently.

Accordingly, the said Bills will come into effect as the Office for National Unity and Reconciliation Act No.1 of 2024, the Mediation Board (Amendment) Act No.2 of 2024, Powers of Attorney (Amendment) Act No. 3 of 2024 and Prevention of Frauds (Amendment) Act No. 4 of 2024. (Colombo Gazette)