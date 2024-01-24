Indonesian envoy meets people of Javanese descent in Sri Lanka

Indonesian Ambassador, Dewi Gustina Tobing, visited the city of in Sri Lanka and met with people of Javanese descent living in the city.

“The meeting with the Kinniya community was a series of activities for the Ambassador Dewi in Trincomalee, who attended the “Commander’s Golf Tournament Cup” invited by Air Marshal Raup Rajapaksa,and a meeting with the Secretary of the Kinniya Urban Council, MK Anees,” Heru Prayitno, Minister Counsellor of the Indonesian Embassy said.

“I am thrilled to meet the Kinniya people of Javanese descent from Indonesia,” said Ambassador Dewi to Mr. Junid, President of the Jawa Jummah Mosque, representing the small Kinniya community group.

On that occasion, Junid invited Ambassador Dewi to see the existence of the “Jawa Jummah Mosque,” which was founded in the 16th century and has become the community’s pride. According to Dr. Ajeeth, of Javanese descent, who accompanied Mr. Junid, the Kinniya community of Javanese descent is around 44,000 of the total Kinniya population of 100,000.

It also states the Javanese arrival in Kinniya in the 16th century. Until now, Javanese descendants still use inherited traditions and culture, including spices and some day-to-day language. He added that they wanted to learn Indonesian language and culture.

Regarding the “Jawa Jummah mosque,” Dr. Ajeeth informed that on July 11, 1959, the Department of Muslim Religious and Cultural Affairs established the Mosque as an officially registered mosque in Jawa Kinniya Street, Trincomalee.

The Indonesian Ambassador welcomed the enthusiasm of Javanese descendants in Kinniya to maintain Javanese culture and make Indonesia their role model. “The enthusiasm of the Kinniya community in Indonesia will encourage people-to-people advancement, which will be very beneficial for strengthening Indonesia-Sri Lanka relations,” concluded Ambassador Dewi.

At the end of the visit, Ambassador Dewi handed over donations of dry rations to some deserving people in the area, which were received directly by the President of the Jawa Java Mosque. (Colombo Gazette)