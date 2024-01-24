Controversial Online Safety Bill passed

The controversial Online Safety Bill which was debated in Sri Lanka’s Parliament for two days was passed in Parliament by a majority vote.

At the end of the debate on the Second Reading of the Bill, the Chief Opposition Whip, Member of Parliament Lakshman Kiriella called for a division.

Accordingly, during the voting held, 108 votes were cast in favor of the Bill and 62 votes were cast against it. Thus, the Second Reading of the Bill was passed by a majority of 46 votes.

Thereafter, amendments were added to the Bill during the Committee stage and Member of Parliament Chandima Weerakkody called for a Division bringing in an amendment to section 36 of the draft Bill.

Accordingly, 51 votes were cast in favor of the amendment and 92 votes were cast against. Thus, the said amendment was defeated by a majority of 41 votes.

The Third Reading of the Bill was then passed without a vote.

The international community as well as local and international human rights groups had raised concerns over the Bill. (Colombo Gazette)