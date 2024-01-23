US and UK launch fresh strikes on Houthis

The US and UK have begun joint air strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen, two US defence officials told the BBC’s US partner, CBS News.
The strikes are aimed at a range of targets, including radars, officials told CBS.
The Iran-backed Houthis have been targeting ships they say are linked to Israel that travel through the important Red Sea trade route.
The US and UK have previously said they are trying to protect the route.
This is the eighth strike by the US against Houthi targets in Yemen. It is the second joint operation with the UK, after attacks were carried out on 11 January. US fighter jets from the carrier USS Eisenhower were reported to be involved in Monday’s strikes.
Previously, most of the recent strikes were aimed at individual missiles the Houthis were believed to be preparing to launch, officials told CBS.
It comes after US President Joe Biden and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak spoke earlier on Monday.
In an official readout of their phone call, the White House said Mr Biden and Mr Sunak “discussed ongoing Iranian-backed Houthi attacks against merchant and naval vessels transiting the Red Sea”.
They reiterated “their commitment to freedom of navigation, international commerce, and defending mariners from illegal and unjustifiable attacks”, the White House said.
It added: “The president and prime minister discussed the importance of increasing humanitarian aid and civilian protections for people in Gaza, and securing the release of hostages held by Hamas.”
The Houthis began attacking merchant vessels in November, saying they were responding to Israel’s military ground operation in Gaza.
Since then, the group has launched dozens of attacks on commercial tankers passing through the Red Sea, one of the world’s busiest shipping lanes.
In response, the US and UK launched a wave of air strikes against dozens of Houthi targets on 11 January.
The strikes – supported by Australia, Bahrain, the Netherlands and Canada – began after Houthi forces ignored an ultimatum to cease attacks in the region. (BBC)