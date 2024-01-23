Sri Lanka warned of impact to foreign investments in digital economy

The Asia Internet Coalition (AIC) has warned that the Online Safety Bill could impact foreign direct investment into Sri Lanka’s digital economy.

The AIC which represents Meta, Apple, Amazon, X (formerly Twitter), Google, Snap Inc and others said that claims by Public Security Minister Tiran Alles on the Online Safety Bill does not accurately reflect the substantial contributions that the AIC has made throughout the legislative process.

AIC said that while their submissions to the Minister on the Online Safety Bill included comprehensive submissions as well as engagements such as hosting representatives from the Ministry of Public Security at the annual Online Safety Forum organised by the AIC in Singapore, they stand by their stance that the relevant Bill, in its current form, is unworkable.

“We firmly believe that for the Bill to align with global best practices, extensive revisions are imperative”, the AIC asserted.

AIC had earlier listed 13 key issues identified within the provisions of the proposed Bill, and urged the Minister to have more comprehensive and meaningful consultations in order to address the complexities and nuances associated with the Bill. (Colombo Gazette)