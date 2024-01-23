SB Dissanayake undecided on contesting polls

Former Minister S.B Dissanayake says he is undecided on contesting the next election to enter Parliament.

Dissanayake says he is disappointed at the way things progressed after the last election when Gotabaya Rajapaksa was made President.

The MP noted that 6.9 million people voted for Rajapaksa with a lot of hope and expectations.

However, he says leaders at the time threw away those expectations.

Dissanayake says he is disappointed considering the efforts he also took to secure large support, including from the Buddhist clergy, to back Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

As a result, the MP says he has not yet decided if he will contest at the next election.

However, the MP says he still has the backing and support of a large number of people. (Colombo Gazette)