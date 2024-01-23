Receipt of Sri Lankan hotel’s Rs. 6000 orange juice goes viral

A receipt allegedly that of a leading Sri Lankan hotel of a Rs. 6000 orange juice has gone viral on social media.

The hotel is yet to formally confirm if the receipt is authentic.

The receipt shows the hotel charged a customer Rs. 6, 075 for the orange juice.

The price mentioned on the receipt includes a tax component of Rs. 1,055.80.

The orange juice itself has been prices at Rs. 4,565.00 without the new tax which came into effect from 1st January.

Sources told Colombo Gazette that hotels in Sri Lanka have been forced to drastically increase prices of several items as a result of the Government’s new tax policy. (Colombo Gazette)