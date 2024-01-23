Government goes ahead with Online Safety Bill

The Government went ahead with the Online Safety Bill despite concerns raised by the international community and local media and rights groups.

Parliament decided to debate the Bill after a vote was taken on the matter.

Public Security Minister Tiran Alles defended the Bill presented by him to Parliament, saying it is required in order to curb online harassment and misinformation.

He says there has been a large number of complaints related to incidents of abuse and harassment on social media.

The Minister told Parliament that even opposition politicians, who are opposing the Bill, have complained of misinformation on social media.

Alles denied claims the Bill is an attempt to silence the media and the freedom of expression.

However, National Peoples Power (NPP) Leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake alleged the Bill is an attempt to stop unfiltered news and information from being shared on social media.

He said that mainstream media filters news to fall in line with the expectations of media owners while social media reports the truth. (Colombo Gazette)