Dilith wants to debate political leaders on issues

Businessman turned politician Dilith Jayaweera has offered to debate political leaders on current issues.

The leader of the Mawbima Janatha Pakshaya (MJP) said that political party leaders should be open to have a debate with anyone who has knowledge on critical issues.

He said his invitation for a debate cannot be disregarded purely on the basis that he has not yet contested any election.

Jayaweera said that MPs must be questioned on their assets which have not been declared to the public.

He accused politicians of protecting politicians who are corrupt.

The businessman also said that those pushing the public to have tax files must first confirm if they have tax files of their own.

Jayaweera said that the people have been misled and he confesses that he was also one of those who was misled. (Colombo Gazette)