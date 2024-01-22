Sri Lankan investors invited to invest in Bangladesh

The President of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) Mahbubul Alam invited Sri Lankan businessmen and investors to invest in the Special Economic Zones (SEZ).

The FBCCI President made this call during a courtesy meeting with the high commissioner of Sri Lanka in Bangladesh Dharmapala Weerakkody at FBCCI’s Gulshan office on Sunday afternoon.

Mahbubul said the government has been establishing 100 special economic zones in Bangladesh with All kinds of facilities including oil, gas, and electricity for the investors.

Besides, one-stop service, e-platform, and many other attractive incentives are on offer to facilitate business and investment in Bangladesh. Sri Lankan businessmen can be benefitted by setting up industry here on their own or in joint ventures, he said.

He said garments, pharmaceuticals, eco-tourism, hospitality, etc. are some of the potential sectors in Bangladesh. If Sri Lankan investors want to invest in Bangladesh, FBCCI will provide all-out support.

Speaking at the meeting, the Sri Lankan High Commissioner Dharmapala Weerakkody said that Sri Lanka has many business entrepreneurs who are interested in doing business in Bangladesh. (Courtesy UNB)