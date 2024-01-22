Politician among 5 killed in shooting

Politician Saman Perera, the leader of the Ape Jana Bala Pakshaya (Our Power of People Party), was among 5 people shot dead in Beliatta.

Five people who were travelling in a jeep were shot dead in Beliatta, in southern Sri Lanka Monday, the Police said.

According to reports, four people died at the scene of the crime and another person died on admission to hospital.

The assailants had reportedly arrived in a vehicle and opened fire targeting the Defender jeep in which the victims were traveling.

The shooting took place near the Southern Expressway.

The Police suspect the shooting to be linked to underworld activity. (Colombo Gazette)