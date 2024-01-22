Police begin using CCTV to nab motorists in Colombo

The Police have begun using CCTV to nab errant motorists in Colombo as a pilot project.

Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP), Deshabandu Tennakoon said that the new unit launched by the Police will monitor roads in Colombo using CCTV cameras installed in the city.

The Police will grab details of the vehicle involved in violating road rules and will send a fine by post.

Tennakoon said that the pilot project will run until the end of this month and will later be expanded.

He said that an online system will also be launched soon where motorists can pay their fines online instead of having to visit a post office.

The Acting IGP said that the Police will also seek public assistance to connect private CCTV cameras in the city to the Police network to help curb crime. (Colombo Gazette)