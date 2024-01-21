Thirteen dead after China school dormitory fire

The manager of the school, near Nanyang city, has been detained and an investigation is under way.

One other person is being treated in hospital and is in a stable condition.

A teacher at the school told state-run Hebei Daily that all the victims were from the same third-grade class.

About 30 students were in the dormitory when the fire broke and the remaining students were safely evacuated. The fire was extinguished less than an hour after firefighters were alerted, Xinhua reported.

No further details about the identities of the dead or the cause of the fire were released via official channels.

Photos on state media show some windows of the dormitory building have been smashed, and the area around the school cordoned off, with police officers patrolling the scene.