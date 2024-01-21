The Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) will not support legalizing sex work in Sri Lanka or legalizing cannabis.

SJB MP Tissa Attanayake says the SJP will look to protect Sri Lankan culture.

“There are several culturally valuable things which we must protect,” he said.

He says the SJB is not looking to form a Government to promote sex work in Sri Lanka.

The MP said the SJB will protect Sri Lankan culture and introduce programs that are in line with Sri Lankan culture.

Attanayake says the public must reject legalizing sex work in Sri Lanka.

He says legalizing sex work in Sri Lanka will degrade women in Sri Lanka. (Colombo Gazette)