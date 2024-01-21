Samsung Sri Lanka Opens Pre-Orders for Galaxy S24 Series with Exclusive Offers

Samsung, a global technology leader, proudly announces the commencement of pre-orders for its highly anticipated Galaxy S24 Series, featuring the Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy S24 Plus, and Galaxy S24. The pre-order period kicked off on January 19, 2024, at 05:00 AM and extends until February 8, 2024, until 11:59 PM.

Samsung is delighted to present exclusive pre-order offers for the Galaxy S24 Series, offering customers an array of exceptional benefits. The pre-order prices are set at LKR 450,099 + VAT for the Galaxy S24 Ultra, LKR 346,199 + VAT for the Galaxy S24 Plus, and LKR 276,999 + VAT for the Galaxy S24.

Customers who pre-order any device from the Galaxy S24 Series during this period will enjoy compelling benefits, including a 2-year warranty, 2 year one-time screen replacement, 50% off on Part costs in the 3rd year, and complimentary data bundles from Dialog and Mobitel. Additionally, customers will receive 2 months free subscriptions to OneDrive and Adobe Premium.

The Galaxy S24 series transforms our connection with the world and ignites the next decade of mobile innovation,” said Mr. SangHwa Song, Managing Director of Samsung Sri Lanka, “Galaxy AI is built on our innovation heritage and deep understanding of how people use their phones. We’re excited to see how our users around the world empower their everyday lives with Galaxy AI to open up new possibilities.

Samsung’s Galaxy S24 series introduces groundbreaking AI capabilities that redefine user experiences. While design changes are subtle, the Ultra model stands out with a titanium frame, a departure from the curved screen design seen in the Galaxy S23 series. The move to titanium enhances durability without compromising on weight and thickness.

The Galaxy AI embedded in the series brings a plethora of on-device AI experiences. Live Translate, integrated into the native phone app, facilitates real-time, two-way voice and text translations. This feature operates on-device, ensuring privacy and security as conversations never leave the device, even without Wi-Fi or cellular connectivity. The series also introduces an interpreter mode for split-screen live translations.

In messaging apps, the Intelligent Assistant enhances conversational tones, making interactions more polite and grammatically correct. The Chat Assistant extends its capabilities to generating catchy social media captions. The Samsung Keyboard, infused with AI, enables real-time message translation across 13 languages.

For seamless integration with Android Auto, the AI Assistant summarizes incoming messages, suggests actions like sending ETA, and provides ready-to-use replies, allowing users to stay focused on driving.

Samsung Notes gets a significant AI boost, enabling the generation of summaries, creation of templates with pre-made formats, and more. The AI can detect multiple speakers in voice recordings, providing voice-to-text transcriptions that can be translated into different languages.

Customers can conveniently pre-order the Galaxy S24 Series online through authorized partners such as JKOA, Singer, Softlogic, Dialog, SLT-Mobitel, and NTB. Offline pre-orders are available at selected Samsung Exclusive stores, JKOA, Singer, Singhagiri, Softlogic, Dialog, SLT-Mobitel, and NTB’s offline stores.

Securing their devices requires either full payment of the offer price or a minimum pre-order amount of LKR 5,000 per device at respective outlets. Full payment must be settled by February 2, 2024, to validate pre-order benefits.

Customers opting for pre-orders can choose between delivery and collection options as indicated during the pre-order process. Deliveries and collections for pre-ordered devices will commence on February 2, 2024.

The pre-order offer is valid solely during the specified period and is applicable for cash, debit, and credit card payments. Samsung reserves the right to modify or withdraw offers at its discretion. Device prices are subject to change without prior notice, and all disputes are subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of courts located in Sri Lanka.

Samsung, a leading global technology company committed to innovation and cutting-edge technology, continues to shape the future of technology with its dedication to excellence.

As Sri Lanka’s No. 1 smartphone brand, Samsung has been honored with the prestigious title of ‘People’s Youth Choice Brand of the Year’ for four consecutive years by SLIM Sri Lanka’s review of the country’s most valuable brands. With a vast customer base encompassing all age groups, Samsung’s dedication to meeting the needs of the Gen Z and Millennial segments remains unwavering.