NPP to continue working with the IMF

The National Peoples Power (NPP) says if it comes to power it will continue to work with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and look to make changes to the current agreement with Sri Lanka.

NPP MP Vijitha Herath said that the main opposition Samagi Jana Balawegaya was concerned over talks held between the NPP and the IMF.

He said that an NPP Government will continue to work with the IMF but will look to change the current agreement.

Herath said that the NPP will want amendments to the clauses which imposes high taxes on the public and which also privatizes State owned enterprises.

The MP said that the NPP will continue with the debt restructuring program with the IMF.

“This is how you work with international organizations. That is nothing new,” he said.

He also said that the NPP will invite foreign investors to invest in Sri Lanka. (Colombo Gazette)