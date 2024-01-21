Bolt Gear’s Inaugural Store at One Galle Face Mall

Bolt Gear, one of the leading Activewear Brands, announces the opening of its first-ever store at One Galle Face Mall, marking a significant milestone in the Brand’s expansion strategy. The Store showcases the latest in Premium Lifestyle and Sports-focused Activewear for Men, Women, and Children.

Founded in 2012 by Shafraz Mansoor, Bolt Gear has emerged as a pioneer in activewear, blending scientific engineering with a commitment to promoting a healthy and fit lifestyle. The Brand’s journey began when Shafraz experienced an injury and required regular rehabilitation to get back to active life. He embarked on a journey of rehab, rigorous fitness routines, and consistent training. He recognised a market gap in activewear that was suitable for different body types and purposes, this was a challenge for those who wanted to start their fitness journeys. He envisioned a brand that could be the catalyst for individuals beginning their own fitness journey. Thus, he set out to create an affordable activewear brand, aiming to offer the initial motivation for embracing an active lifestyle.

Shafraz Mansoor, Founder/CEO of Bolt Gear, shared insights into the Brand’s ethos stating, “Fitness for me, is making healthy choices every day to live a fulfilling life. We’re committed to helping you achieve your fitness goals while providing comfortable sportswear for every activity. Bolt Gear strives to promote a healthy lifestyle and foster a culture of determination for individuals of all ages.”

Bolt Gear’s Logo represents a Shield and a Sword which encapsulates Shafraz’s journey of overcoming his injury and seeking the strength to walk again. The Shield signifies the hurdles in achieving physical fitness and protection, while the Sword embodies unwavering determination to conquer life’s obstacles and build strength. The Brand strives to inspire and empower individuals of all ages, fostering a culture of determination and promoting a healthy lifestyle.

The Bolt Gear store at One Galle Face Mall introduces the Brand’s cutting-edge Activewear collections, designed to empower individuals to reach their fitness goals without compromising on style. The range includes high-tech, performance-packed apparel meticulously crafted for comfort and flexibility, emphasising the Brand’s dedication to quality and value.

Bolt Gear’s product range features a Variety of Activewear, including T-shirts, Joggers, Shorts, Vests, Hoodies, Matching sets, and Accessories. Each piece is manufactured with breathable fabrics for optimal comfort. The brand’s commitment to excellence is evident in its design philosophy, focusing on the perfect blend of comfort, style, and performance.

Shafraz Mansoor elaborated on the brand’s philosophy stating, “We believe in style and practicality when designing sportswear. We want people to feel good in these pieces, and we want the pieces to function well for the activities they’re built for.”

Over the years, they have navigated the highs and lows of the sportswear industry, Bolt Gear has forged partnerships through its parent company United Trading Company (Pvt) Ltd with renowned international sports entities, including the International Cricket Council, Rugby World Cup, Wallabies, and All Blacks. Notably, they served as the official merchandise Partner for the 2014 ICC T20 World Cup held in Sri Lanka.

The Flagship Store offers an immersive shopping experience, bringing all elements of the Brand under one roof. Shoppers can explore the extensive range of Activewear and Lifestyle pieces experiencing the physical evolution of the Brand and enjoying exclusivity.

The Store, located at Level 04, Shop 57 at One Galle Face Mall, promises a convenient and spacious shopping environment. To stay updated with the latest designs, customers are encouraged to follow Bolt Gear on Instagram or Facebook. Additionally, Islandwide Delivery is available for orders placed through the official website https://boltgear.com/.